The Florida Department of Transportation will hold its five-year workplan meeting for Monroe County both in person and virtually.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. Space is limited and FDOT is requesting people register online by Wednesday, Oct. 13, at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3334202358242456845.

Written comments for the Monroe County meeting should be sent to Tish Burgher, by mail to 1000 NW 111 Avenue, Room 6134, Miami, FL 33172, or by email at Tish.Burgher@dot.state.fl.us.