Monroe County Fire Rescue will hosts its last “Beat the Heat” event of this summer on Stock Island on Saturday, July 30.
MCFR will be providing a gentle stream of misting water for children of all ages to enjoy in a safe and fun environment.
The event will take place on from 10 to 11 a.m., at Bernstein Park on Stock Island.
For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
