A boat caught fire Thursday morning at a private residence on Key Colony Beach.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., a 1996 24-foot Boston Whaler caught fire after experiencing engine trouble on one of the vessel outboards, according to the FWC spokesman Bobby Dube. FWC Officer Mike Alvarez reported that Brian Bales was on board the vessel trying to start the vessel when David Grigsby of Illinois was standing in the vessel near the engines when the fire started.
Grigsby was airlifted by Trauma Star to Miami Dade County’s Jackson Memorial Hospital after receiving burns to his upper torso. The cause of the accident is still ongoing, Dube said.