fire cadets graduate

The Monroe County Fire Rescue Fire Academy celebrated 28 new graduates last month.
The new graduates successfully completed the third “Hot Shots” minimum standards training program at the Joe London Fire Training Academy on Grassy Key.
Since September, the graduates had more than 500 hours of intensive classroom and practical training and completed of the program’s 17 performance objectives, allowing them to be able to register for the State of Florida Firefighter I and II examination.
Of the graduates, 24 were qualified residents who had their $2,200 tuition fee waived as part of the “Hot Shots” program — a program approved and funded by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners — in exchange for a three-year commitment to work or volunteer as a firefighter anywhere in the Florida Keys.
To view the graduation ceremony on demand, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/mctv.