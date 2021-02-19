Monroe County Fire Rescue station 11 and 13 crews did not hesitate to help an elderly Big Pine Key resident clear downed branches and overgrown trees after a social worker inquired about the hazard to the resident’s mobility.
The crew borrowed items from Monroe County Public Works to complete the project, according to a news release from Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
“These firefighters show their dedication to the community when they accepted this mission without hesitation,” said Battalion Chief Francisco Perez Diaz. “Kudos to them for going above and beyond to help a fellow community member in need.”