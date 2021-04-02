Monroe County Fire Rescue Capt. Timmy Leonard was awarded his 20 years of service pin for his dedication to Monroe County citizens.
“Capt. Leonard is one of Monroe County’s very own, born and raised in Key West. He has been a trusted member of Monroe County Fire Rescue for 20 years,” said Battalion Chief David Sebben. “He is one of my righthand men who helps to coordinate all required activities on B-Shift, large and small. I am honored and lucky to have him as part of my team.”
Leonard began volunteering at the Big Coppitt Fire Station in 1998, then attended Class No. 2 of Monroe County Fire Rescue’s Fire Academy while simultaneously enrolled in the EMT course. In June 2000, Leonard was hired to be a career firefighter. Particularly noteworthy, in 2002, Leonard completed the necessary training to be flight crew on the Trauma Star’s maiden voyage. Leonard is stationed at Big Pine Key’s Station 13 and fills in as Battalion Chief when needed.