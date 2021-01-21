Firefighter/paramedic Lt. Porfirio “Tony” Araque was recently honored for 10 years of service.
“Lt. Araque is a devoted, hardworking, and loyal fire officer,” Battalion Chief Alvin “Cab” Bentley said. “Monroe County Fire Rescue is honored to have him and congratulates him on his 10 years of dedicated service.”
Araque began as a volunteer firefighter in Big Coppitt Key and completed his training at the Monroe County Fire Academy. In 2010, he was hired by Monroe County Fire Rescue as a firefighter/EMT. He then completed his Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting certification and was assigned to Key West International Airport. Since that time, Araque has become a paramedic, completed the Florida Fire Officer Program and was promoted to lieutenant.
His most proud moment in the past 10 years is his son, Eliseo, being hired by Monroe County Fire Rescue one year ago, following in his father’s footsteps, he said.