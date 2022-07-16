Key West firefighters participate in the Future Heroes program.
Members of the Key West Fire Department and the Key West Police Department recently invested in the community’s future by participating in The College of the Florida Keys’ “Future Heroes Summer Camp.”
The camp ran from June 27 to July 1 and provided children 7-11 the experience of learning what it takes to be a front-line hero.
The children learned about everything from putting out a fire to the duties of a police canine unit.
