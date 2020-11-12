Florida Keys commercial fisherwoman Rachel Bowman earned third place in this year’s Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s statewide Lionfish Challenge by harvesting 932.75 pounds of the invasive species.
The Lionfish Challenge rewards harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. This year, participants competed in a series of mini-challenges consisting of the first 25 to qualify, the largest lionfish, the most lionfish per region, and raffle entries equal to the amount of lionfish or pounds of lionfish submitted.
A variety of prizes were awarded to participants such as Shearwater Perdix dive computers, Paralenz dive cameras, GoPro Hero 9s, steel scuba cylinders, customized neck gaiters, Engel backpack coolers, polespears, Dive Rite steel backplate buoyancy control devices and more.
For information, visit http://www.FWCReefRangers.com.