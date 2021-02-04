The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is seeking input on proposed regulations for dolphin fish and wahoo fisheries.
The council will be take written online public comment until Friday, Feb. 5. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will review public comments as it continues to develop Dolphin Wahoo Amendment 10 during its meeting March 1-5 meeting. Comments can be submitted online at https://safmc.wufoo.com/forms/z1qhn6vo1itjxeq/.
Changes for dolphin include reducing the daily bag of 60 fish per vessel. Alternatives range from 30 to 54 fish per vessel off the east coast of Florida. Changes also include reducing the two-fish daily bag limit for wahoo to one fish per person and implementing vessel limits ranging from two to eight fish per vessel.