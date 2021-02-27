The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meets all week starting Monday, March 1, and will discuss significant changes to the dolphin (mahi) and wahoo fishery, which will affect fishing in the Florida Keys.
The meeting begins Monday at 12:30 p.m. with a meeting of the full council. Meetings of the council’s committees will continue through the week, concluding with a meeting of the full council on Friday, March 5.
All meeting materials, the online comment form, and webinar registration information is available by selecting the appropriate tab from the March 2021 Council meeting page at https://safmc.net/safmc-meetings/council-meetings/.