The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will host its final of three webinars on proposed changes to the dolphin fishery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, but the council will take written online public comment until Feb. 5.
A public hearing summary document, presentation and the draft amendment with details of the proposed actions and management alternatives are all now available from the council’s website at https://safmc.net/safmc-meetings/public-hearings-scoping-meetings/.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will review public comments as it continues to develop Dolphin Wahoo Amendment 10 during its meetings March 1-5. Changes include some bag limit modifications for dolphin fish and wahoo.