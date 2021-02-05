The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for membership on the Reef Fish Advisory Panel and the Shrimp Advisory Panel.
Advisory panels are charged with advising the council on specific fishery issues and are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management decision-making process.
To apply for the Reef Fish Advisory Panel, complete the online application at https://forms.gle/93pooj29rsBLWTXR8. To apply for the Shrimp Advisory Panel, complete the online application at https://forms.gle/YFAkoKKFY1pXWFBR9.
Applications must be received by 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, for consideration by the council during its April 12-15, meeting.