The Florida Keys Audubon Society will present an online program, “Flamingos in the Keys: What’s The Deal?” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The program will be a conversation between Dr. Steven Whitfield of Zoo Miami and FKAS executive director Mark Hedden. Whitfield, a conservation biologist and researcher, is a member of a small team of scientists who have been studying the American flamingo and its history in South Florida and the Keys, as well as the species current status. The 4-foot-tall pink birds were once thought to be wiped out in the state, but in recent years have been shown to have a greater resiliency than expected.
The conversation will take place online using Zoom. Viewing will require a computer, a digital tablet or a smartphone. For information, or to reserve a space, visit http://www.keys audubon.org.