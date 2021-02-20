Bird talk

An American flamingo is shown on Big Torch Key last summer.

 Photo by Mark Hedden

The Florida Keys Audubon Society will present an online program, “Flamingos in the Keys: What’s The Deal?” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The program will be a conversation between Dr. Steven Whitfield of Zoo Miami and FKAS executive director Mark Hedden. Whitfield, a conservation biologist and researcher, is a member of a small team of scientists who have been studying the American flamingo and its history in South Florida and the Keys, as well as the species current status. The 4-foot-tall pink birds were once thought to be wiped out in the state, but in recent years have been shown to have a greater resiliency than expected.

The conversation will take place online using Zoom. Viewing will require a computer, a digital tablet or a smartphone. For information, or to reserve a space, visit http://www.keys audubon.org.

