Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program will be giving free eye examinations to financially disadvantaged students by licensed optometrists in a fully equipped mobile optometric unit operated in collaboration with Monroe County Public Schools.
The exams will be conducted all next week at nearly every Florida Keys schools.
The Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program is administered by Miami Lighthouse for the Blind & Visually Impaired in collaboration with a network of more than 1,100 optometrists throughout the state. Five Heiken Program mobile eye-care units take primary eye care directly to Florida’s school children.
For information, visit http://www.miamilighthouse.org, or contact your student’s school.