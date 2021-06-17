Lower Keys Medical Center, in collaboration with the City of Key West Emergency Medical Services and Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, is offering free health screenings and education on Monday, June 28.
The Rise and Shine: Community Health Screening will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. at the main hospital campus at 5900 College Road, Stock Island. Blood pressure checks, glucose screening, nutrition education, stroke and early heart attack care, hands-only CPR education, and smoking cessation information will be offered.
Participants have to register in advance by emailing Education@LKMC.com. Social distancing will be maintained.