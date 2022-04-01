The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 2-3.

License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license.

On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

