The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 2-3.
License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license.
On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.
tohara@keysnews.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.