Bats are beneficial, both ecologically and economically. They serve critical functions worldwide due to their roles in insect pest control, and as pollinators and seed dispersers, plus their guano can be a valuable fertilizer.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds the public that April 15 marked the start of bat maternity season and is also the last day to legally exclude bats that are roosting in your home or building.
While Florida’s 13 native and beneficial bat species typically roost in trees, caves or other natural spaces, they can also be attracted to human-made structures. Buildings undergoing major construction can provide greater access to bats. Bat maternity season, the time when bats give birth and raise their young, runs through Aug. 14. During that time, it is illegal to block bats from their roosts. If bats are excluded during maternity season, flightless young can be trapped inside the structure and die, which isn’t good for you or the bats. It is only legal to use exclusion devices from Aug. 15 through April 15. Permits are required to use exclusion devices outside of those dates.
For information about how to properly exclude bats, as well as other tips to bat-proof your home, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Bats and click “Bats in Buildings.”