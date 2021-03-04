FWC makes lobster bust

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested two men after finding them with 100 undersize wrung lobsters last week.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a commercial van. The deputy asked the FWC for assistance because a search of the vehicle revealed saltwater species inside of the van. A search of the vehicle revealed 100 undersize wrung spiny lobster tails, four undersize whole spiny lobsters, 17 undersize stone crab claws, and one undersize mutton snapper inside plastic bins inside the van, according to the FWC.
The men, Vladimir Medina Martin and Osvaldo Hernandez, were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail on Stock Island on charges of various lobster fishery violations.