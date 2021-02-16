The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding property owners to check your home and other man-made structures for bats. If you find any, you still have time to exclude them before bat maternity season begins.
Bat maternity season is the time when bats gather to give birth and raise their young, and it runs from April 15 through Aug. 15. During this time, it is illegal to block bats from their roosts. If bats are excluded during maternity season, flightless young can become trapped inside the structure and die. Therefore, now is the time to check a home for any entry points, ensure that no bats are present and make any necessary repairs.
Guidelines on how to safely exclude bats from buildings can be found at http://www.MyFWC.com/Bats. It is illegal to harm or kill bats in Florida, so guidelines have been developed to ensure bats are removed safely and effectively outside of the maternity season.