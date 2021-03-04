As nesting season begins for waterbird species across the state, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sharing ways that members of the public can help conserve these vulnerable bird species.
Many shorebird and seabird species, such as the least tern, nest directly on beaches across the state where their eggs and chicks are well camouflaged in the sand. Colonies of wading birds, such as herons, will typically nest on mangrove islands off the coast. Biologists stress that the most important thing for waterbirds during nesting season is space. When these birds are disturbed and forced to leave their nests, their eggs and chicks are left vulnerable to heat and predators.
If an angler hooks a bird while fishing, he or she shouldn’t cut the line. Instead, reel, remove, release. Visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Unhook to watch an educational video that shows step by step how to safely unhook a bird. For additional information, go to http://www.MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and download the “Share the Beach with Beach-Nesting Birds” brochure.