Toni Michelle Gage recently celebrated 35 years with the City of Key West. During her time, she has been a strong part of the foundation of city government.
Gage started as a secretary in the Building Services in 1986, then moved to the Finance Department in 1995. She was promoted in 1996 to collections and customer service in Public Works. In 2003, Gage was promoted to Customer Service Supervisor.
In 2010, Gage and her position became part of the Parking Department. In addition to overseeing customer service, she supervises the school crossing guards.
Parking Director John Wilkins presented Gage with a certificate and a challenge coin marking her 35 years of service.