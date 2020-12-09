The Key West Botanical Garden Society will present master gardener Michelle Leonard-Mularz to begin its six-month Speaker Series on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Leonard-Mularz will speak on butterfly gardening in the Florida Keys. She is an Environmental Horticulture Agent for UF/IFAS, Monroe County Extension Service, has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Horticulture with a minor in entomology and is also a Certified Arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture.
Registration is required in advance for this meeting; visit https://ufl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUrd O6gqzIjGd3a7C8CYApVxEwioiFKNsLx.
For information, call 305-296-1504.