Plant Sale

The native plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold its monthly plant sale on Saturday and rougeplant, pictured here, are 50% off.

 Photo provided

The native plant Nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will be holding its monthly native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Master gardeners will be on site to answer any plant questions and plants that are available for sale are listed on the garden’s website.

