GardenFest to be held Feb. 20

Nature lovers can enjoy an exhibition and sale of rare plants, explore the unique Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden and discover fine arts and crafts during the 18th annual “GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place 2021” on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the garden, 5210 College Road. Admission is free.
Visitors can view and purchase tropical and native plants from the garden’s Plant Nursery, as well as other plant vendors.
There will also be docent guided tours, a children’s science corner, adult beverages, food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, earth-based arts and crafts with nature themes or composed of natural materials, eco-friendly products and services and exhibits by conservation-oriented non-profit organizations.