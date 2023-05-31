Derby Days

From right, Mounted Unit Officer Mike Wolf astride Mila, The Gardens’ proprietor Kate Miano, General Manager Jim Marquardt and Mounted Unit Officer Matt Johnson riding Onyx.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The Gardens Hotel owner Kate Miano recently presented the Key West Police Mounted Unit with a check for more than $3,000, which was raised in the May Derby Day fundraiser at the hotel.

Miano has hosted this annual fundraiser since 2017. Each year, she has donated to the Mounted Unit after hosting the event that coincides with the Kentucky Derby.

Tags

Recommended for you