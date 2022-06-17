The Gardens’ George Palocsay and proprietor Kate Miano, along with Key West Police Mounted Unit Officer Matt Johnson, atop Mila, and Officer Mike Wolf, astride Lou.
City of Key West
The Gardens Hotel owner Kate Miano presented the Key West Police Mounted Unit with a check for more than $6,000 — funds raised in the May Derby Day fundraiser at the hotel.
Miano has hosted this annual fundraiser since 2017. Each year, she has generously donated to the Mounted Unit after hosting the event that coincides with the Kentucky Derby.
The Mounted Unit is one of the most popular units of the Key West Police Department. These equestrian officers provide a daily presence that is particularly beneficial downtown and with crowds.
