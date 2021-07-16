The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is reminding residents that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine if they do not have symptoms.
That means no missing of in-person work or school, no missing sports activities, and no missing social events. The department urges all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to protect the community. Vaccines are safe and effective, according to the Health Department.
For information, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated- guidance.html.