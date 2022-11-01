KEY WEST Get your float on Nov 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s time to plan a float for the upcoming Key West Holiday Parade on Dec. 3.Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55.Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The parade takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue.Applications and details are available at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, under special events, or call 305-809-3881. tohara@keysnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Float Parade Entry Monitor Application Holiday Detail Beginning Recommended for you Trending Now Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded Louis B. La Torre Jean Louise (Rogers) Rodriguez Three arrested in reported trap-robbing case Governor touts eco-resort in Marathon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions