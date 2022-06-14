Monroe County residents are reminded to pick up one re-entry sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office.
Proof of residency includes a Florida Driver’s License and vehicle registration, or a property bill with an out-of-county vehicle registration for out-of-county residents who own a home in Monroe County. These stickers make re-entry easier if checkpoints are required to assure safe re-entry into the Keys following a destructive storm that causes a public safety issue. A decal is not required for re-entry, proof of residency can be provided at the checkpoint, but it can help speed up the process.
The system is barcoded with color-coded stickers for zone-by-zone reentry. If your sticker is barcoded, you do not need a new one. Lower Keys residents from the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge to Stock Island are dark pink, Middle Keys residents from the south end of the Long Key Bridge to the north end of the Seven-Mile Bridge are aqua, and Upper Keys residents from the county line including Ocean Reef to the north end of the Long Key Bridge have a purple decal. The City of Key West has its own sticker, which is white. If City of Key West residents already have a Key West re-entry decal (no barcode), they do not need to pick up a new one.