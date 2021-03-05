The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is again alerting residents and store clerks of the gift card scams that have inundated the county, including the Keys, after a Big Pine Key man recently lost $10,000 to a phone scammer.
The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office last week and stated that someone claiming to be with Amazon Fraud Department called him on Friday and stated he needed to get his account fixed, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The caller identified himself as “Sam Peterson.” “Peterson” instructed the victim to go various to two businesses on Big Pine Key and purchase $10,000 in gift cards. The victim bought 20 such cards each valued at $500. The victim provided the gift card and PIN numbers of each card to “Peterson.”
The victim stated he realized it was a scam when “Peterson” called him on Saturday wanting more gift cards, Linhardt said.