“Foxy Charlie,” a 180-pound, sub-adult green sea turtle, returned to her ocean home off Sombrero Beach last week.
The turtle was fitted with a satellite transmitter tag courtesy of Sea Turtle Conservancy. The general public can follow the link on the Turtle Hospital’s website http://www.turtlehospital.org and track Foxy Charlie.
Foxy Charlie was rescued off Islamorada in the early fall where she was found with a 6-pound tumor and entangled in a commercial trap line. The reptile was taken to the Turtle Hospital where she was treated for fibropapillomatosis and her entanglement injuries.