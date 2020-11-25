The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet virtually Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
The Council plans to take final action on proposed Reef Fish Amendment 48 and Red Drum Amendment 5 which addresses status determination criteria and optimum yield for reef fish stocks and red drum. The council will also continue work on actions to: adjust state red snapper recreational catch limits; modify vermilion snapper and gray triggerfish catch levels; and modify the lane snapper annual catch limit.
The council will hold public discussion from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 1.
Information on participating in the meeting can be found at https://gulfcouncil.org/meetings/council/.