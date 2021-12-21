Reef Relief

Key West Hash House Harriers donated $1,700 to Reef Relief.

 Photo provided

The Key West ocean advocacy group Reef Relief has received a $1,700 donation from the Key West Hash House Harriers during the group’s Blue Dress Hash Run during Fantasy Fest.

The Key West Hash House Harriers have conducted the charity event for Reef Relief during the past several years.

Reef Relief is a non-profit group dedicated to improving and protecting the coral reef ecosystem and involved with several water quality improvement programs.