The City of Key West and Waste Management will be hosting a free household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 2, for City of Key West residents only.
Items accepted will be household chemicals and electronics such as gasoline in a leakproof container, oil, batteries, acids, poisons, cleaners, fertilizers, pool chemicals , televisions, microwaves, gaming systems, phones, computer parts and accessories and remote controls. They are not accepting any household garbage or appliances.
The city asks participants to wear a mask, stay in vehicle, or beside bicycle in line. People must have proof of residency and be able identify unlabeled items.
For information about the event or items, call 305-809-3776 or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.