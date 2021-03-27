For the public’s safety and the safety of staff, all services at the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County are currently by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 305-293-7500.
For questions, call the state COVID-19 call center at 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov. For local testing information, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/covid19 online.
Online COVID-19 information can be found at http://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov or at http://www.CDC.gov. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Florida at http://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19 vaccines-inflorida. Vaccine summary at tinyurl.com/vacsummary.