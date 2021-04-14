Florida Keys residents and visitors can now access http://www.testflkeys.org to find HIV prevention information and HIV-related services.
The HIV/AIDS Prevention Section of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County collaborated with a website design consultant to create an attractive, user-friendly site that provides detailed information on best practices to prevent HIV.
Individuals can also utilize the website to request in-home HIV test kits, order male/female condoms, or request HIV educational material — all at no cost. The site also allows users to enter a ZIP code to see the name and address of HIV/AIDS partner organizations that provide condoms, HIV testing and counseling, and other HIV-related services nearby.
