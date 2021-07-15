The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition and the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County want to reassure new and soon-to-be moms and their families in the Florida Keys that there is free support available for breastfeeding and safe sleep.
The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition continues to engage with families face-to-face while still offering virtual services. This flexibility allows the coalition to service the many geographically dispersed clients in a more convenient way and provide more individualized support and assistance for families in need. Free resources, including swaddle sacks are offered locally.
For free support, information and safe sleep swaddle sacks, call the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition at 305-293-8424. For additional support, call WIC at the Florida Department of Health at 305-293-7500.