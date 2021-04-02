The City of Key West is accepting applications for the Heritage Tree program, a program created to identify trees of special significance to the people in the city.
Applications are currently being accepted through July 31. Applications can be found at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov; just go to the Heritage Tree program link in the search engine to download the application. They are also available in the Building Department at City Hall, 1300 White St.
Applications can be submitted for trees located on either public or private property.