KEY West High school holds holiday concert Dec 10, 2022

The Key West High School Music Department will hold its final Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 10.The annual holiday concert showcases the school's Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Color Guard, Steel Pan Band and the school's chorus.The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Key West High School Auditorium, 2100 Flagler Ave.Tickets for the event are $10 and are available at http://www.kwhsband.com.For information, contact director Gary.Hernandez@KeysSchools.com.