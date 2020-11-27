In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Key West, the city has decided to go virtual with the annual tree lighting and menorah lighting ceremonies.
To avoid creating a large gathering, the community will be able to enjoy both ceremonies via Facebook live. The virtual tree lighting will be shown at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. The virtual menorah lighting will be shown at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The city attempted to create a Holiday Parade that would keep the community socially distanced. However, there were only a handful of groups who submitted applications, and the parade has been canceled.