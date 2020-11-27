Holidays go virtual

Key West has canceled its annual Holiday Parade and made other events virtual, such as the Christmas tree lighting.

 Photo provided

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Key West, the city has decided to go virtual with the annual tree lighting and menorah lighting ceremonies.

To avoid creating a large gathering, the community will be able to enjoy both ceremonies via Facebook live. The virtual tree lighting will be shown at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. The virtual menorah lighting will be shown at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The city attempted to create a Holiday Parade that would keep the community socially distanced. However, there were only a handful of groups who submitted applications, and the parade has been canceled.

