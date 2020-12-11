Homeless memorial day recognized

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission proclaimed Dec. 21 as National Homeless Persons Memorial Day during the recent City Commission meeting.
For the past 21 years, the community has gathered to remember those men, women and children who have died homeless in Monroe County with this proclamation, setting aside this longest night of the year in their honor.
On Monday, Dec. 20, the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition will coordinate a virtual memorial service to remember the homeless individuals who have died in Key West and Monroe County over the past year. Their remains will be interred in the FKOC vault in the Key West Cemetery.
Stephanie Kaple, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, accepted the proclamation. She encouraged the community to tune in to the FKOC Facebook page to remember those who have died.