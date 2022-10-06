LOWER KEYS Hospital offers classes Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lower Keys Medical Center is offering free monthly classes starting in October.Breastfeeding and Lactation Education will be provided in a two-hour introductory class held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 10.Joint Replacement Seminars will be provided in a one-hour format from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, Oct. 26, and Nov. 23.Registration and information is available at https://www.lkmc.com/classes-events-programs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Class Seminar Noon Format Breastfeeding Replacement Hospital Recommended for you Trending Now Fire erupts at Key West International Airport Ian thrashes the Florida Keys Officials start cleanup of 100 displaced vessels Community supports hard-hit Bahama Village Key West firefighters busy douses blazes Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions