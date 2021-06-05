The Key West Citizen’s 2021 Hurricane Guide presented outdated information regarding hurricane vehicle re-entry stickers.
The Monroe County color-coded stickers, which have been modified this year to contain bar codes, are not available through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, nor are they available by mail. The three zone stickers cover the Florida Keys from the Monroe County line, including Ocean Reef, to Stock Island (Mile Marker 4).
Monroe County residents can obtain one sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office. Stickers for Ocean Reef residents are available at Ocean Reef Public Safety in Key Largo.
The City of Key West requires its own sticker, which is white and has not changed. Residents who already have a sticker do not need a new one.
For city residents with proof of residency, stickers are available at City Hall, 1300 White St. For those outside the city limits, visit the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office at 1200 Truman Ave, Ste. 101, or the Department of Motor Vehicles at 3304 N. Roosevelt Blvd.