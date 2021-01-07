Residents who are illegally dumping tree trimmings and other yard waste along U.S. 1 in Key Largo may soon be getting a visit from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is finding large amounts of yard waste along U.S. 1 from approximately Mile Marker 91 to approximately Mile Marker 106, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for compliance first on this issue; dumping yard waste along U.S. 1. is illegal and can result in fines, mandatory court appearances or possibly a visit to jail.
There are legal ways of removing yard waste, which can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/solidwaste.