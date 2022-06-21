Monroe County baby Skylar naps while she is in her sleep sack provided in her Welcome Baby Bag. Her mother, Tiffany McNew, described the sleep sack as ‘By far, the most essential baby item ever.’
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, in partnership with the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, is providing free sleep sacks for infants as part of the Healthy Babies initiative.
Through this collaboration, breastfeeding and safe sleep resources are included in Welcome Baby Bags in an effort to reach every baby born in the Keys.
For information, visit http://www.keyshealthystart.org or call 305-293-8424.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.