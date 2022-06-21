Snuggle Time!

Monroe County baby Skylar naps while she is in her sleep sack provided in her Welcome Baby Bag. Her mother, Tiffany McNew, described the sleep sack as ‘By far, the most essential baby item ever.’

 Photo provided

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, in partnership with the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, is providing free sleep sacks for infants as part of the Healthy Babies initiative.

Through this collaboration, breastfeeding and safe sleep resources are included in Welcome Baby Bags in an effort to reach every baby born in the Keys.

For information, visit http://www.keyshealthystart.org or call 305-293-8424.