Open enrollment for health insurance takes place to Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Whether a person wishes to sign up for health insurance or change a plan, local help is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Rural Health Network in Key West, 305-517-6613, Ext. 321, or at Womankind, 1511 Truman Ave. in Key West, 305-294-4004 or 305-998-4888 or by email at gbaumann@seaboardagency.com.
Help is also available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays Community Health of South Florida (CHI), 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 305-252-4820. Information is available at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/insurance.