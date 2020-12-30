Islamorada is limiting attendance at council meetings.
Maria Bassett, Islamorada’s acting village manager, sent an email to those who attended the December village council meeting in person that concerns have since been raised about the number of individuals physically present at the council chambers in the Founders Park Community Center.
“We are committed to minimizing these numbers for future meetings in an effort to protect Village Council members from potential community spread of coronavirus, which may result in death especially for individuals older than 65 years of age,” she wrote. “Until the Village Council meetings are conducted fully in-person once again, as a result of the threat of Coronavirus to minimizing human life, please plan to participate in future hybrid meetings remotely via the Zoom application.”