Meteorologist and Administrative Support Assistant at National Weather Service Key West Laura Kasper garnered the 2021 NWS Isaac Cline Award.
Meteorologist and Administrative Support Assistant at U.S. National Weather Service in Key West Laura Kasper has been awarded the 2021 NWS Isaac Cline National Level Award for Support Services.
Kasper has been with the National Weather Service in Key West since June of 2000. She had been a Student Career Experience Program employee at the NWS forecast office in Miami for a year before that.
Kasper worked on the Operations Floor as a full-time forecaster from 2000-2007.
The NWS Isaac M. Cline Awards recognize the excellence of NWS line and program staff.