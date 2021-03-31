Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman was recently appointed to the Revolving Loan Fund Board by the South Florida Regional Planning Council. Commissioner Kaufman encourages Key West and Lower Keys small-business owners in need of loans to consider applying.
The South Florida Regional Planning Council works with the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration to provide low interest rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe. The council’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Program is designed to meet the needs of businesses that are not met by conventional lenders.
For information, visit https://sfregionalcouncil.org/sfrpc-financial-assistance/.